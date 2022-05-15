The Miami Dolphins have had a huge offseason, signing and trading for impact players on both sides of the ball. Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier aren't done making additions, however, as the Dolphins have agreed to terms on a deal with former Kansas City Chiefs pass-rusher Melvin Ingram, per Jordan Schultz and Sports Illustrated.

Ingram, who just turned 33, visited the Dolphins in April. Two weeks ago, the Chiefs placed an unrestricted free agent tender on Ingram, which is a move that ensures a player would count towards the NFL's compensatory pick formula if he signed with a new team. With this move, Ingram was offered a $4.4 million deal from the Chiefs that he could sign at any time.

The former No. 18 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft left the Los Angeles Chargers after nine seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason, but played in just six games before being dealt to the Chiefs. In nine games with Kansas City, Ingram recorded 15 combined tackles and one sack. In three postseason games, he recorded five combined tackles and two sacks.

Ingram still has some tread left on the tires, and can serve as a mentor to the young Jaelan Phillips. He's just two years removed from his last Pro Bowl campaign, where he recorded 48 combined tackles and seven sacks in 13 games.