Odell Beckham Jr. is heading down to Miami. The Dolphins have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with the former All-Pro wide receiver, CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed. Beckham's deal is worth up to $8.25 million, which is reportedly less than what he was offered by other teams on the open market. The veteran ultimately opted for Miami because of the fit.

Beckham, who was released by the Baltimore Ravens back in March, visited with the Dolphins earlier this offseason and reportedly had an offer, but the two sides did not immediately come to terms on a contract at that juncture. With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror and the Dolphins not making any substantial moves at the position (drafted Malik Washington in the sixth round), that could've opened the door for Beckham to jump aboard.

Odell Beckham Jr. BAL • WR • #3 TAR 64 REC 35 REC YDs 565 REC TD 3 FL 1 View Profile

"Things went great with him," McDaniel said of Beckham's visit from back in March, via USA Today. "We did make him an offer and business takes time, especially with players like Odell, who's had a phenomenal career and still has really good football in front of him and has options. I think those conversations will be ongoing. We'll see where they go."

The 31-year-old now joins a Dolphins receiver room that oozes talent headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Beckham will now slot in as the No. 3 pass-catching option for Tua Tagovailoa behind that duo. Speaking of Hill, the star receiver appears to be a key reason why Beckham has decided to sign with the Dolphins as he had been actively recruiting him on social media.

Beckham entered the NFL in 2014 as the No. 12 overall pick of the New York Giants out of LSU. With New York, Beckham established himself as one of the league's top receivers with three straight seasons of at least 1,300 yards to begin his career. More recently, Beckham was on board with the Los Angeles Rams for their championship run to Super Bowl LVI. In that game, however, Beckham suffered a torn ACL, which forced him to miss the entire 2022 campaign.

With the Ravens last season, he caught 35 passes for 565 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games played.