Dolphins staff gives $17.5K to family of coach who died during school shooting

As an organization, the Miami Dolphins donated $100,000 to the victims' fund set up in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people on Wednesday. Individual members of the organization, however, then proceeded to raise more money for one family affected by the tragedy.

According to The Sun-Sentinel's Craig Davis, individual staff members and coaches came together to raise $17,500, which was given to the family of Douglas assistant football coach Aaron Feis, one of the victims. According to reports, Feis shielded students from gunfire during the attack.

Darren Rizzi, the Dolphins' associate coach and special teams coordinator who knew Feis, said that the Dolphins' coaching staff got together Thursday morning to discuss how they could help Feis's family. He added that everybody -- from head coach Adam Gase to security staff -- got involved.

"As a coaching staff we got together on the morning after the tragedy and started talking about that we really wanted to do something for coach Feis and his family. Next thing you know we had close to 50 people that donated money," Rizzi said, per The Sun-Sentinel. "I was amazed because everybody from coach [Adam] Gase right on through our entire coaching staff, our equipment people, security, video people – everybody pitched in and gave some money. Everybody was affected by it."

It is with Great sadness that our Football Family has learned about the death of Aaron Feis. He was our Assistant Football Coach and security guard. He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot. He died a hero and he will forever be in our hearts and memories pic.twitter.com/O181FvuHl3 — MS Douglas Football (@MSDEagles) February 15, 2018

"Aaron was just a tremendous person. I got to know him a little bit through coach Bonner. But just from what he did and his heroics, I don't know if you can really put it into words," Rizzi said. "There's a lot of speculation about what happened, but I do know coach Feis was a hero.

"I think a lot of people look at NFL coaches and players and they watch on Sunday and think those are heroes. People like coach Feis are the real heroes – people that are in high schools working with young people every day and formulating young people into doing the right things."

Feis's younger brother, Ray, accepted the check from Rizzi and thanked the Dolphins organization for the support.

"I am very appreciative of the community as well as the Dolphins organization, and just all the support for not only my family but all of the other families that were affected by this," said Ray Feis, who added that his family will have more to say at a later time. "It's just too soon. There is a grieving time that needs to take place."

According to CBS News, the suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is being held without bail on 17 counts of premeditated murder.