Dolphins star Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards. He's on pace to break the all-time single-season record in that category. And yet the perennial Pro Bowler doesn't believe he has any chance of winning the league's MVP award for 2023.

"No," Hill told reporters Thursday, when asked about the possibility. "Because we have a player that's on our team that's better than me and means more to this team."

Hill proceeded to tease reporters by adding another line: "And his name is Alec Ingold," a reference to the Dolphins' fullback.

But the real implication was clear: Hill sees his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, as an even likelier candidate to win MVP.

While Hill is pacing all pass catchers with his big-play speed, Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards (2,416), passing touchdowns (18) and QB rating (108.7) through eight games. QBs have traditionally been more likely to win MVP as it is, but Tagovailoa's literally been the most prolific of all starting signal-callers halfway through 2023, helping guide Miami to an explosive 6-2 start.

It's the second straight year Tagovailoa has warranted MVP buzz alongside his top receiver, who finished 2022, his Dolphins debut, with a career-high 119 catches for 1,710 yards. Injuries slowed Tua down the stretch last year, but so far, the QB has been even more productive, as his completion percentage (70.4) and yards-per-game total (302.0) are both up since last season.

It's possible, if the Dolphins duo keeps it up, both Tagovailoa and Hill could receive votes for MVP. The latter is on pace to become the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history, with a league-leading 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns halfway through the year.