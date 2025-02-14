Tyreek Hill has been saying for more than six months that he could beat Noah Lyles in a race, and now, he's going to have a chance to back up his trash talk.

The Dolphins receiver has agreed to race Lyles, who is the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the 100 meters. Lyles won the gold in Paris after running the 100 in a blistering fast 9.79 seconds. In an interview with People.com, the two men confirmed that they're going to race each other at some point in the near future.

"This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill said of his trash talk with Lyles. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

The trash talk started in August shortly after Lyles won his gold medal. Lyles then kicked up the trash talk in early February: After winning the 60m final at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix, Lyles help up a sign that said, "Tyreek could never."

"I think it speaks for itself," Lyles said of the sign in the interview with People. "Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win. That's why I'm the world's fastest. I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."

Even though the race doesn't have a set date yet, Lyles and Hill are already talking trash to each other on social media.

One thing that's not clear is what the distance of the race. Hill originally was looking to run a 40-meter race against Lyles, which would make it something similar to the 40-yard dash that Hill is used to running, but it doesn't look like that's going to happen. Lyles said they probably won't do a 100m race, either, because "it'd be a blowout" at that distance.

The distance that might make the most sense for the two speedsters is 60m. Hill has a career-best of 6.64 at that distance while Lyles ran a 6.52 in the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 2. Although Lyles would certainly be favored to win, if he has one minor misstep, that could open the door for Hill to pull off a huge upset.

Lyles had said in September that a race of 60m would probably make the most sense, so don't be surprised if that ends up being the distance.