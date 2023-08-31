Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill no longer has to worry about being punished by the NFL over an incident that happened more than two months ago.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones has reported that the league won't be taking any action for the altercation that Hill allegedly got in with an employee at a South Florida marina on June 18. The 29-year-old Hill had been accused of slapping a 57-year-old male employee. Although there was video of the incident, Hill was never charged.

The Dolphins receiver was able to resolve things with the alleged victim back in July, which likely factored into why Hill didn't get punished by the NFL. At the time of the resolution, Hill released a joint statement with the team to announce that they had put the situation behind them.

"The parties to the incident ... have resolved their differences," the joint statement said.

Hill was asked about the incident at the start of training camp, but he didn't really have much to say. However, he did mention that he was cooperating with the NFL's investigation.

"I'm not here to get into that. I'm here to play ball," Hill said of the incident. "Like I understand your question totally, but the issue has been resolved and I'm currently [working], I'm currently cooperating with the NFL, giving them all the details on what happened on that day."

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 170 REC 119 REC YDs 1710 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

The Dolphins are probably now breathing a sigh of relief because the NFL's decision means that Hill will be on the field for all 17 games this year. Hill has been one of the most electrifying players in the NFL during his seven-year career and that includes last season, which was his first year with the Dolphins. In 2022, Hill finished with 119 catches for 1,710 yards, which both ranked second in the NFL behind Justin Jefferson.