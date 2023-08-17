The sport of football doesn't exist without line play on both sides of the football. In the case of the Miami Dolphins, the play of their offensive line is paramount given the need to keep quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion history. That's why it was a significant scare at their training camp practice on Thursday when their 32-year-old, four-time Pro Bowl left tackle Terron Armstead left practice early with an apparent right leg injury. The Dolphins went 1-3 in the four games Armstead missed in the 2022 season.

"I need other guys in order for me to make plays, and offensive line and defensive line are the most important people on the field," Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill said post-practice on Thursday, via Pro Football Network. "Obviously receivers, we get the success, the glory, the Instagram followers, and all of that, but Terron is a huge part of our team. I feel like he's more important than I am."

However, Hill believes Armstead's injury isn't a big deal given the conversation the two had in the immediate aftermath of his practice departure.

"We need somebody to hold the left side down and to see him go down, I don't think is serious," Hill said. "As soon as it happened, I went up to him and asked if he's straight, and he said 'I'm straight man, I'm just old.'"

Armstead shared an encouraging update later this morning, posting a video of him walking and putting weight on his right leg.