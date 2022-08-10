Typically, a trade of late-round picks between NFL teams takes place on the final day of the draft. But on Tuesday, as players continue to endure the rigors of training camp, a trade of late-round picks commenced when the Dolphins acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seventh-round pick, the Dolphins announced.

In Shaheen, the Texans are getting a 6-foot-7 tight end who was the Bears' second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He caught three touchdown passes as a rookie before injuries limited him to just 14 games over the next two seasons. After being traded from Chicago to Miami in 2020, Shaheen matched his career-high with three touchdown catches while helping the Dolphins post their first winning record in four years. He caught 12 passes last season while playing alongside Mike Gesicki, one of the NFL's most productive tight ends.

A native of Galena, Ohio, Shaheen played his college football at nearby Ashland, a Division II school. He caught 26 touchdowns in three seasons for the Eagles before forgoing his senior year to declare for the draft.

In Houston, Shaheen joins a Texans' depth chart that includes fellow tight ends Pharaoh Brown and Brevin Jordan, who last season caught a combined 43 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. The Texans' offense will once again be led by quarterback Davis Mills, who completed nearly 67 percent of his throws during his first season as Houston's primary starter.