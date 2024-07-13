It's safe to say that Jonnu Smith won't be vacationing in Buffalo anytime soon. It's also safe to assume that Bills fans will give the Dolphins' new tight end a "special" welcome when he and his teammates come to Orchard Park this fall following Smith's less than flattering comments about Buffalo and its fans.

"That's why their fans be behaving so (bad), because they wanna be down here," Smith recently said on "The Dive Bar Podcast."

Smith, who played in Buffalo three times over a two-year span during his two years with the Patriots (2021-22), didn't hold back while offering his thoughts about Buffalo. Along with ripping the city, Jones took a shot at a Buffalo delicacy.

"That's got to be the worst place you can be in the world," he said. "And the Buffalo wings ain't even good. I'm throwing all types of shots at Buffalo."

Like most cold weather cities, Buffalo isn't for everyone, and it's safe to say that Jones falls under the category of people who would prefer to live/visit elsewhere. That being said, as someone who recently visited Buffalo, it's certainly a nice city that is populated by some of the nicest civilians you can find (even if you're not a Bills fan).

Smith is extremely far off when it comes to his take on Buffalo wings. I'd personally recommend Duff's, where the delicious wings are rivaled only by the restaurant's cozy ambience that includes four hanging jerseys of Bills legends Jim Kelly, Bruce Smith, Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed.

I disagree with his take, but I will give Smith credit for being willing to speak his mind while basically inviting hostility from Bills Mafia when the Dolphins travel to Buffalo on November 3.