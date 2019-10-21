Dolphins to discipline Bobby McCain after he reportedly spat on a Bills fan
McCain says he wishes he would have handled himself better on Sunday
It appears as though the Miami Dolphins' on-field struggles have started to carry off of the field. After the Dolphins' 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, starting safety Bobby McCain had an altercation with a Bills fan, who told the Buffalo News that the defensive back spit on him and also threatened to spit on a 13-year-old boy earlier as well.
According to bystanders, the boy called McCain "irrelevant" before the game, when the 26-year-old turned around and threatened to spit the boy's face. McCain reportedly made good on his threat after the game, when he spit in the face of another fan while leaving the field. According to David Wilson of the Miami Herald, McCain issued a statement on Monday concerning the incident:
"I regret the incident that happened with me and the fan yesterday after the game," he said. "I wish I could've handled myself a little better."
During his press conference on Monday, Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that the team was aware of what happened and that they will discipline McCain for what he did. Flores declined to give any details about what the punishment would be, however, saying that it would remain an internal matter.
"Yeah, I talked to Bobby about it this morning," Flores said, via Pro Football Talk. "He and I had a pretty open dialogue. I heard his side of the story. It's unfortunate. I feel like he needed to handle that situation better. We're going to discipline Bobby for that. We'll handle that discipline internally. Situations like this, we've got to handle those situations."
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Patriots vs. Jets odds and expert picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Tom Brady and the Patriots.
-
Bears sign defensive lineman Brent Urban
It didn't take long for Urban to find a new NFL home
-
Jets vs. Patriots NFL DFS picks, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Ryan could miss games with ankle injury
Ryan was seen in a walking boot following the Falcons' loss to the Rams in Week 7
-
10 biggest Week 7 surprises, milestones
Those who counted out Aaron Rodgers looked foolish after the veteran made NFL history in Week...
-
Tannehill sparks the Titans in a big way
Tannehill got the Titans' offense moving again, and the numbers behind his first start prove...
-
Cowboys throttle Eagles: Takeaways
Dallas jumped out to a 14-0 lead just over six minutes in and controlled things from there
-
Saints at Bears: Live updates
The Saints proved that even with a backup quarterback, they are one of the more complete teams...