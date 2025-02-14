The Miami Dolphins are moving on from Raheem Mostert. The running back's agent said on Twitter that Mostert "will be playing elsewhere next season" and thanked the organization for giving him a chance to pursue a ring elsewhere while the team looks to get younger at the position.

Mostert, who will turn 33 in April, is coming off a season where his role was significantly scaled back in parallel with his performance.

In 2022, Mostert averaged 4.9 yards per carry while splitting touches with Chase Edmonds and later Jeff Wilson. He ran for 891 yards and three scores. The 2023 season was the best year of his career, with Mostert setting personal bests in carries (209), yards (1,012) and touchdowns, and leading the league with 18 rushing scores while working alongside De'Von Achane.

Last year, though, Mostert averaged just 3.3 yards per carry and was handed the ball only 85 times while working significantly behind Achane. With the Dolphins having drafted Jaylen Wright in 2024, Mostert's role was only likely to shrink going forward, so he will instead get a chance to serve as part of a rotation elsewhere.

Mostert still has great speed, but he has largely been unable to sustain a significant workload throughout his career and has also dealt with injuries. The market for 33-year-old running backs generally isn't too hot to begin with, but that's likely to be especially the case for a back coming off his least productive season in years.

Still, teams are always in need of backfield help, and a dependable veteran like Mostert should be able to catch on somewhere with a one-year deal and perhaps play himself into a larger-than-expected role if he can regain his prior form.