🏒 Do not miss this: NHL trade deadline winners, losers

A relatively calm NHL trade deadline has come and gone, and while it was light on volume, a couple of needle-moving deals put the Mammoth in a great spot heading into the playoff push and set the Blues up with immense draft capital. Both teams came away from the deadline as winners, according to Austin Nivison.

On the losing side, the Sabres failed to upgrade while giving up multiple draft picks and a promising prospect. And the Hurricanes made just one move to bolster their depth instead of going all-in ahead of a potential Stanley Cup run.

Winners: Mammoth, Blues, Nick Foligno, Avalanche

Losers: Sabres, Hurricanes, those wanting chaos

We saw a flurry of moves in the final hours before the trade window closed, and Nivison graded three of the biggest transactions from Friday.

Islanders receive Brayden Schenn (B-); Blues receive first-round pick, third-round pick, Marcus Gidlof , Jonathan Drouin (A-)

receive (B-); Blues receive first-round pick, third-round pick, , (A-) Red Wings receive Justin Faulk (B); Blues receive first-round pick, third-round pick (A)

Avalanche receive Nazem Kadri, fourth-round pick (A-); Flames receive first-round pick, second-round pick, Victor Olofsson, Max Curran (B+)

🏀 Men's NCAA Tournament bracketology

The first six tickets to the men's NCAA Tournament have been punched. High Point, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, Queens and Tennessee State won their conference tournaments and Long Island was awarded the NEC's bid because Mercyhurst is ineligible due to its ongoing transition to Division I. So now who will join them? We'll know the rest of the 68-team field in less than a week.

Most league tournaments have yet to tip off but will get underway over the next few days. The weekend brought a conclusion to the regular season for everyone that had not already embarked on tournament play, and it delivered a few notable results including No. 1 Duke's 76-61 rout of No. 17 North Carolina and No. 19 Miami (Ohio) getting a 110-108 overtime win over Ohio. The RedHawks' pursuit of a perfect regular season is complete at 31-0, and Matt Norlander declared them locks to make the Big Dance.

Here is where things stand with the NCAA Tournament picture after the pivotal weekend:

Bracketology storylines: Duke boosted its case for the No. 1 overall seed. Florida has the inside track for the final No. 1 seed after its win at Kentucky . Houston is in line for a top-two seed, which would allow it to play quasi-home games in the South Region. Most of the bubble teams lost. Bid thieves are lurking in the MAC, Mountain West and Atlantic 10. The SEC could send 10 teams to the dance. Injuries will be factors for Texas Tech , North Carolina and BYU.

Duke boosted its case for the No. 1 overall seed. has the inside track for the final No. 1 seed after its win at . is in line for a top-two seed, which would allow it to play quasi-home games in the South Region. Most of the bubble teams lost. Bid thieves are lurking in the MAC, Mountain West and Atlantic 10. The SEC could send 10 teams to the dance. Injuries will be factors for , North Carolina and Bubble watch: Do this year's bubble teams actually want to make the tournament? It sure didn't look like it over the weekend. SMU , California , Auburn , New Mexico , Indiana , Virginia Tech , NC State and Missouri all suffered losses.

Do this year's bubble teams actually want to make the tournament? It sure didn't look like it over the weekend. , , , , , , and all suffered losses. Last team in: Our college basketball writers debated which of California, Indiana, New Mexico and Auburn is most deserving of the 68th and final spot in the bracket. The takeaway? The Tigers can probably expect to watch the tournament from home.

🏀 Women's NCAA Tournament bracketology

Nine of the 31 automatic bids in the women's NCAA Tournament are accounted for, including each of the Power Four. Duke, Texas, UCLA and West Virginia are in the field -- not that they needed auto bids to get there, though. There are takeaways to be had from each of the conference tournaments (and you can read them here), but most of the big storylines emerged from the Big Ten and SEC.

Here's what we learned from the Big Ten:

And here's what the SEC taught us:

Texas is probably a No. 1 seed thanks to the title game win over South Carolina.

LSU could not get over the hump in the semifinals, suffering its 19th consecutive loss to the Gamecocks.

could not get over the hump in the semifinals, suffering its 19th consecutive loss to the Gamecocks. Vanderbilt's surprising quarterfinal loss to Ole Miss will likely cost the Commodores a No. 1 seed.

