Veteran pass rusher Matt Judon is taking his talents to South Beach, as NFL Media reports the 33-year-old is signing a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins that's worth up to $6 million. Judon spent Monday visiting with the organization and decided to put pen to paper on a deal.

Judon spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons after being traded from the New England Patriots for a third-round pick following a disagreement over his contract. In 17 games played, he recorded 41 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, a career-high five passes defensed and his first career interception. Only Arnold Ebiketie recorded more sacks for the Falcons last season.

Judon spent his first five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before signing a four-year, $56 million deal with the Patriots prior to the 2021 season. A former fifth-round pick out of Grand Valley State, Judon made four straight Pro Bowls from 2019-2022.

Miami's pass-rush room has struggled to stay healthy over the past few seasons. Jaelan Phillips suffered a torn Achilles in 2023 and then a partially torn ACL in 2024, while Bradley Chubb missed the entire 2024 season due to a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2023 campaign. Former No. 21 overall pick Chop Robinson is expected to play a bigger role in 2025, but he was recently carted off the field with a rib injury that is not believed to be serious.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Miami's interest in Judon does not reflect concern they have about the other top pass rushers on roster. Instead, Judon visited to see if this was a situation that would fit both parties, per The Palm Beach Post.