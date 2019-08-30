Dolphins trade future draft pick to Vikings for help in the trenches, acquiring offensive lineman Danny Isidora

The Miami Dolphins added depth to their offensive line on Friday, trading a 2020 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings for left guard Danny Isidora.

A three-year starter at the University of Miami, Isidora was a fifth-round pick in the 2017 NFL draft. He never materialized into a starter with the Vikings, however, receiving just five starts in two seasons.

Michael Deiter, Kyle Fuller, and Michael Dunn are currently the Dolphins' top-three left guards. Deiter, a former standout at Wisconsin, was a third-round pick in this year's draft. Fuller, a 2017 seventh-round pick, made two starts during his rookie season with the Houston Texans before appearing in two games last season with the Washington Redskins. Dunn, who played for the Birmingham Iron of The Alliance of American Football, initially broke into the NFL with the Los Angeles Rams. He had two different stints with the Rams before spending time on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad last season.

It's highly unlikely this acquisition has any relation to the reported massive trade offer Miami turned down involving projected starting left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Isidora was traded to Miami a day before each NFL team is required to get their roster down to their 53-man unit before the start of the regular season.