The Miami Dolphins traded edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2026 third-round NFL Draft pick, CBS Sports insider Jonathan Jones reports. Phillips is a pending free agent, and this move from Miami comes three days after the franchise parted ways with general manager Chris Grier.

Phillips has 25 tackles and three sacks in nine games for Miami. He only played four games last season due to a torn ACL. Phillips managed 22 sacks over his first 2.5 seasons with the Dolphins prior to an Achilles tear against the Jets in November 2023. He returned to play those four games last season, but missed the rest of the year with a torn ACL.

Coming off last season's Super Bowl victory, Philadelphia slipped in the pass-rush department with 16 sacks, which is tied for 24th in the NFL. Recently retired edge rusher Za'Darius Smith's 1.5 sacks are the fourth-most on the team and he last played for the Eagles in Week 6.

General manager Howie Roseman made it a point to go after proven talent off the edge and Phillips fills a need for the Eagles. Roseman said in October that the Eagles keep roster enhancement at the forefront of franchise importance.

"I don't sit here, no matter what the year is, no matter what the time of the year is, and feel content with what we're doing," Roseman said. "I'm the first one to admit we will make some mistakes. But I promise you we're going to keep shooting. We're going to do our best to put together the best team that we possibly can."

The Eagles (6-2) lead the NFC East and play the Packers at Lambeau Field next Monday night before hosting the Lions in back-to-back prime-time matchups.

This is the Eagles' third trade in the last week after previously adding cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Michael Carter.