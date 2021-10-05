After five-plus seasons in Miami, Jakeem Grant is heading to the Windy City. The Dolphins have traded the veteran receiver to the Bears. In exchange for Grant, the Dolphins are receiving a 2023 sixth-round pick, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

A sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft, the 5-foot-7, 172-pound Grant was a productive special teams contributor during his time in Miami. He has three-career punt returns for scores and two kickoff returns for touchdowns. His most-recent special teams score was an 88-yard punt return against the Rams in Week 7 of the 2020 season.

Grant averaged 9.7 yards per punt return and 24.8 yards per kickoff return during his Dolphins' tenure. He also caught 91 passes for 1,001 yards and five touchdowns. He set career highs with 36 receptions for 373 yards during the 2020 season while helping the Dolphins finish with a 10-6 record. Grant has seen his opportunities dip dramatically this season, however, as he has just two receptions for -7 yards.

In Chicago, Grant will join a Bears offense that is currently last in the NFL in passing yards per game. Darnell Mooney leads Chicago with 226 yards on 17 receptions, while Allen Robinson is second on the team with 13 receptions for 149 yards. Robinson is also the possessor of the Bears' only touchdown catch through four games.

Rookie Justin Fields has made two starts with Andy Dalton dealing with an injury. Fields won his first-career start Sunday after going 11 of 17 passing for 209 yards in Chicago's 24-14 win over Detroit. The Bears will try to get above .500 this upcoming weekend with a win over the 3-1 Raiders in Las Vegas.

