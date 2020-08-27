Watch Now: 7 NFL Teams Cancel Practice On Thursday ( 4:26 )

The Miami Dolphins were initially expected to release Kalen Ballage earlier in the week, but before the transaction was official the franchise was able to find a trade partner. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins traded Ballage to the New York Jets for a conditional late-round pick Thursday, adding the third-year running back to a rotation that includes Le'Veon Bell, Frank Gore and rookie LaMichael Perine.

Ballage, a 2018 fourth-round pick of the Dolphins, fell out of favor in Miami after the team signed Jordan Howard and traded for Matt Breida this offseason. Ballage started six games for the Dolphins last season, averaging just 1.8 yards per carry and recording three touchdowns. The Dolphins finished dead last in rushing yards and 31st in yards per attempt last season, so their problems ranged further than Ballage -- who needed a fresh start with another organization.

Kalen Ballage MIA • RB • 27 Att 74 Yds 135 TD 3 FL 0 View Profile

Ballage averaged 5.3 yards per carry in his rookie season (2018) on 36 attempts and played himself into the starting role after the team traded Kenyan Drake. He played under current Jets coach Adam Gase during his 2018 season with Miami. Ballage will likely compete for a roster spot in New York with Josh Adams and Perine.

The Jets will have nine days to see if Ballage is worth keeping around, or perhaps he has a roster spot locked up already.