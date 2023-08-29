While it's not Jonathan Taylor (yet), the Miami Dolphins did pull off a notable trade just ahead of the roster cutdown deadline. The Dolphins received a 2024 sixth-round pick after trading veteran guard Dan Feeney to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN.

Feeney provides much-needed depth on the interior of the Bears' offensive line, especially following Tevin Jenkins' recent leg injury that is expected to sideline him indefinitely. Chicago's depth on the interior of its offensive line also includes starting right guard Nate Davis and starting center Cody Whitehair.

A seven-year veteran, Feeney is a versatile player who played center, tight end and both guard spots during his first six seasons with the Chargers and Jets. The 2017 third-round pick made 57 starts in four years with the Chargers and seven starts the previous two seasons in New York.

Bears fans are hoping for a big season from an offense that features quarterback Justin Fields, receivers DJ Moore and rookie Tyler Scott, running backs Khalil Herbert and D'Onta Foreman and rookie right tackle Darnell Wright.

As noted above, the Dolphins remain in the mix to land Taylor, the former rushing champion who was recently granted permission to seek a trade. The pick the Dolphins acquired by trading Feeney could help Miami land Taylor while giving an already explosive offense yet another weapon.