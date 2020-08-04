Watch Now: Fitzpatrick Ready To Mentor Tua ( 1:57 )

When the Miami Dolphins take the field in Week 1, the team will hardly resemble the group that completed the 2019 regular season with a win over the rival Patriots. General manager Chris Grier made wholesale changes through free agency, trades and the draft. Several of those new pieces will be tied up in position battles when training camp commences.

Let's take a look at the five biggest battles.

1.Quarterback

Tua Tagovailoa is in no danger of losing his long-term spot to Ryan Fitzpatrick. The No. 5 overall selection is coming off a devastating hip injury, so the Dolphins cannot rush him into the lineup, especially behind an offensive line that has yet to determine its five best starters. It doesn't help that the AFC East franchise is projected to have one of the more difficult schedules for the upcoming season. CBS Sports' John Breech examined the strength-of-schedule for all 32 teams and determined that the Dolphins possess the third most challenging.

With that being said, Miami is investing a lot into Tagovailoa and there will be a lot of pressure to start him sooner rather later. According to Fitzpatrick, the discussion has already taken place.

"I don't know how much time it will be before Tua is in the lineup, but I know I'm the placeholder. We've had that conversation," Fitzpatrick said, per Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. "Whenever Tua gets his chance I will be his biggest cheerleader. I think I have a unique perspective because of the career I've had."

2. Offensive guard

Miami's offensive line surrendered 58 sacks last season and that can't happen again. Ereck Flowers is slated to start at left guard after signing a lucrative deal in free agency. The front office added a bevy of bodies in free agency and the draft to compete along the interior offensive line. Ted Karras comes over from New England to start at center. Incumbent starting right guard Michael Deiter should hear the footsteps behind him with Deion Calhoun, Danny Isidora, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley on the roster.

Hunt is a second-round pick out of Louisiana Lafayette. He played right tackle for the Ragin Cajuns but projects as a dominant guard. The hope is that someone grabs the role by the horns.

3. Left tackle

Julien Davenport was brought over as part of the deal involving Laremy Tunsil. He is not an ideal option, but the reality is that first-round pick Austin Jackson may not be ready to assume starting responsibilities. The USC product was a shell of himself most of last season as he recovered from an offseason surgery. Over the second half of the season, Jackson showed consistent improvement for the Trojans, but the transition to the NFL will be much steeper. All of the talent is there, but it needs some polishing.

If Davenport starts the season, it will probably not be for long. First-round picks do not spend much time on the bench.

4. Running back

The expectation was that the Dolphins were going to use one of a cornucopia of draft choices on a running back. In a sense, they did. A fifth-round pick was traded to San Francisco in exchange for veteran Matt Breida. He will compete with Jordan Howard, who was signed in free agency. Breida was the odd man out in a deep 49ers backfield.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick was the team's leading rusher last season. The running backs accumulated 837 yards on 281 carries, which equates to 3.0 yards per carry. Howard and Breida combined for 1,148 rushing yards on 242 carries (4.7 yards per carry) in 2019. In all likelihood, carries will be split between both. Output should improve with more talent along the offensive line and in the backfield.

5. Nose tackle

Davon Godchaux supplied some solid pressure up the middle but it resulted in just two sacks last season. He was not high on the team's list of struggles but there is a reason for his inclusion. When players are drafted in the second round, much like Alabama's Raekwon Davis, they carry starting expectations. Davis was on pace to become the next great Crimson Tide defensive lineman but the past two seasons were not as spectacular. The hope is that he finally meets his potential in South Florida.