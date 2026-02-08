The Miami Dolphins begin a new era in 2026, with a new general manager in Jon-Eric Sullivan and a new coach in Jeff Hafley. This era will likely include a new quarterback, as the Dolphins are expected to part ways with Tua Tagovailoa, per NFL Media.

The Dolphins have not communicated a decision to Tagovailoa's camp just yet, but "all signs are pointing toward Miami's new regime moving on at quarterback," according to Tom Pelissero. While this may not come as a surprise, parting ways with Tagovailoa is a bit complicated.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension prior to the 2024 season after a career year. Trading Tagovailoa would be ideal, but Miami would have to eat a chunk of the $54 million guaranteed salary he has in 2026. Plus, there would be a $45.2 million dead cap hit if Tagovailoa is traded before June 1 as well. It would appear a cut is more likely, but that has ramifications, too.

Tagovailoa release with post-June 1 designation (via Spotrac)

2026 dead cap $67,400,000 2027 dead cap $31,800,000 2026 savings $-11,132,353

Either way, a decision is expected on Tagovailoa before March 13, when another $3 million in 2027 becomes fully guaranteed.

It has been a swift fall from grace for Tagovailoa. In 2023, he became the first Dolphins quarterback to lead the NFL in passing yards since Dan Marino. That year, Tagovailoa captained the No. 1 offense in the NFL, which averaged 401.3 total yards per game. However, this past season Tagovailoa threw a career-high 15 interceptions in just 14 games played, and was benched for rookie Quinn Ewers. The Dolphins finished with a 7-10 record, with coach Mike McDaniel fired after four seasons.

Tagovailoa is 7-18 in his career against teams with winning records, and 37-14 vs. all other teams. The 27-year-old quarterback admitted that a fresh start "would be dope" last month, and it appears he will be getting just that.