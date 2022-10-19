Tua Tagovailoa is poised to return to the field this Sunday, just over three weeks after he was hospitalized for suffering head and neck injuries in a scrutinized "Thursday Night Football" appearance. But the Dolphins quarterback isn't concerned about his health entering Week 7. Addressing reporters Wednesday, Tagovailoa indicated that the hardest part of his recovery was partaking in the NFL investigation of Miami's concussion protocol, adding that he was unconscious for most of his scary exit back in Week 4.

"I wouldn't say it was scary for me at the time," Tagovailoa said of his latest injuries. "Because there was a point where I was unconscious, so I couldn't really tell what was going on. So when I did come to and kinda realized what was going on, what was happening, I didn't think of anything long-term or short-term, I was just wondering what happened.

"I remember the entire night up to the point I got tackled," he continued. "But after I got tackled, I don't remember much from there. Getting carted off, I don't remember that. But I do remember things that were going on when I was in the ambulance and then when I arrived at the hospital."

Tagovailoa denied that his track record of serious injuries, which dates back to his college days at Alabama, has a notable effect on him. Repeatedly noting that he's struggled to watch the Dolphins play without him, he added that his medical issues have taken a bigger toll on his parents. Tagovailoa, who briefly joked that he doesn't know how many concussions he's had in his life, also cited recent doctors' opinions when suggesting he is less likely to develop long-term CTE, the degenerative brain disease linked to concussions, than players who absorb contact on every play.

He did, however, suggest that he's learned he must be more mindful of his body once he plays again.

"For me, I've always been a person to try to make something happen," he said. "That's always been my mindset, if you will. Throwing the ball away hasn't been something that I've done in the past really well. ... If it's not there, it's OK to throw it away. It's (about) the longevity of me just being able to be the quarterback for this team."