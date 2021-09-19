The Miami Dolphins are holding their breath, as they could be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the rest of their Week 2 matchup against the Buffalo Bills and perhaps longer. On the Dolphins' second drive of the game, Tagovailoa attempted to convert a 4th-and-2, but was hit by A.J. Epenesa while throwing. He was able to limp off the field with assistance from the training staff before being carted to the locker room.

The Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa had suffered a rib injury, and is questionable to return. With Tagovailoa out, Jacoby Brissett has taken over as Miami's signal-caller. It was a positive sign that Tagovailoa was able to walk off the field, but him being carted to the locker room obviously is not good.

This is a developing story.