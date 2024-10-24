Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday, more than a month after the quarterback's third documented concussion in two years forced him out of action for the Miami Dolphins. On Thursday, Tagovailoa practiced in full for the first time, a massive step on his journey to return from concussion protocol. He is now eligible to meet with an independent neurological consultant, and if he is cleared after that meeting, Tagovailoa can return to play.

He won't be without head protection despite a recent refusal to use the NFL's soft-shell Guardian Cap, with ESPN and NFL Media reporting Tagovailoa's VICIS helmet is the "safest" among standard options for quarterbacks.

Specifically, Tagovailoa wears the VICIS ZERO2 MATRIX ID helmet, according to ESPN, which is designed for quarterbacks. It is apparently graded higher in terms of protection than other helmet models, even factoring in the added soft-shell covering of a Guardian Cap.

Newly allowed as in-season safety measures this year, the Guardian Caps are presently believed to reduce concussions by 46%, and some Dolphins staffers, including head coach Mike McDaniel, approached Tagovailoa about using the added covering during his recovery, per NFL Media.

Tagovailoa, however, was blunt when asked earlier this week if he'd do so.

"Nope," the quarterback told reporters, declining to elaborate. "Personal choice."

Tagovailoa went on to downplay the risks of returning to the football field, despite some medical experts warning the former first-round draft pick's history of head trauma should've prompted a potential retirement.

"I appreciate your concern," Tagovailoa said. "[But] I love this game and I love it to the death of me."

The former Pro Bowler is expected to be back under center for the Dolphins for Sunday's Week 8 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals after a four-game absence. He previously missed four games due to concussions in the 2022 season.