The Miami Dolphins are officially listing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as questionable to play Thursday night against the Cincinnati Bengals due to back and ankle injuries. Tagovailoa did not practice on Monday, but was called a limited participant on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tagovailoa said Wednesday that he plans on playing, and his practicing the past two days may indicate that he will. Head coach Mike McDaniel said that it will be announced whether his quarterback is starting or not before Thursday evening, and that it won't be a game-time decision.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • 1 CMP% 71.3 YDs 925 TD 8 INT 2 YD/Att 9.16 View Profile

The third-year quarterback's health has been a subject of controversy since Sunday, as Tagovailoa appeared to suffer a head injury after getting hit by Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano during Miami's 21-19 win. Tua was stumbling on the field after the hit, causing many to believe he was concussed. He exited and returned to the game, however, and finished out the contest. The NFLPA said afterward it would review whether the Dolphins followed the concussion protocol, but the team has maintained it was a back issue.

The Dolphins are one of just two remaining undefeated teams, and the play of their quarterback is a big reason why. Tagovailoa is on his way to a career year, as he is currently second in the NFL with 925 passing yards, and tied for third in passing touchdowns with eight. If he does not start Thursday night, Teddy Bridgewater will take over.

"I know if he doesn't play, it literally was not possible," McDaniel said (via Pro Football Talk). "We're just taking measures accordingly for Teddy (Bridgewater) beyond that. But happy with the way he's, so far, progressed. And feel very optimistic because of how he's going about it."