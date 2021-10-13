A day after being removed from injured reserve, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since breaking his ribs during Miami's Week 2 loss to the Bills. Tagovailoa's status for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London will be determined later this week. Tagovailoa was initially placed on injured reserve on Sept. 25.

"We're excited to get him back," Dolphins coach Brian Flores told reporters, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

After leading the Dolphins to a season-opening win over the Patriots, Tagovailoa was carted off the field after getting hit by Bills defensive end AJ Epenesa during the first half of Miami's blowout loss to the Bills. The Dolphins have been in a tailspin ever since, as Miami has lost each of its last four games and are currently looking up at Buffalo (4-1) and New England (2-3) in the AFC East division standings.

With Tagovailoa out, the Dolphins' offense has been led by Jacoby Brissett, who has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 858 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions. The Dolphins' top receivers through five games are DeVante Parker, rookie Jaylen Waddle, tight end Mike Gesicki and running back Myles Gaskin.

The Dolphins will face a Jaguars team on Sunday that is still in search for its first win of the 2021 season. Jacksonville's defense is currently 29th in the NFL in scoring, 25th in passing, 20th in rushing and red-zone efficiency and 16th in third-down efficiency.