Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed six games last season due to injury, a story the former No. 5 overall pick is far too familiar with. Injuries, specifically head injuries, have plagued his career to the point as many have questioned if he should retire after his third documented concussion, which he suffered last season.

Tagovailoa said he never considered retirement and plans to protect himself more, knowing when to take risks and when to give up on a play. As he prepares for the 2025 season, the main focus is being available for his team for all 17 games -- or more if they make the postseason.

While playing in a preseason game can be seen as increasing chances for injury, Tagovailoa wants to the chance to take some snaps.

"I'd definitely love to get some preseason snaps in. No doubt," Tagovailoa said, via ESPN.com. "It's a new season, it's a new year. Got to get things tuned in with the guys again, all of that. I don't think I'm better than anyone on this team or think I'm too cool to get reps in during preseason games. Nah, I don't mind that at all. I would love that."

Back with Dolphins again, Minkah Fitzpatrick reflects on Steelers trade, social media silence Bryan DeArdo

Preseason games can certainly be valuable as a way for each side of the ball to build chemistry, go against an opposing team in a game situation and get some reps in before the regular season starts. There are also many downsides, especially for a starting quarterback and one with a lengthy injury history.

Whether the Dolphins will put Tagovailoa on the field for any of their three preseason games remains to be seen, but we do know it would be his choice to be out there.

Tagovailoa's last game was on Dec. 22, as he missed the last two games of the season due to a hip injury.

Miami has joint practices with the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars, the three teams they will face in the preseason. If Tagovailoa doesn't get his chance to get snaps in during those three weeks, he'll get his chance at the team's season opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 7.

The Dolphins quarterback room also includes former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson and Quinn Ewers.