Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missed five games due to a pair of concussions he suffered during the 2022 season, so the 24-year-old is getting creative in looking for ways to stay healthier in 2023. In an "Up & Adams" interview at Super Bowl Radio Row on Friday, Tagovailoa said he is giving martial arts a chance.

Specifically, Tagovailoa is trying judo to learn how to fall safely and therefore avoid more head injuries.

"We've got a plan set up. I'll be doing judo on Fridays just so that I can kind of figure out understanding my body and how to fall," Tagovailoa said. "I'm not trying to be a dangerous person in that way, just trying to help myself."

Tagovailoa made headlines during the 2022 season for suffering multiple dangerous hits to head. He missed two games after sustaining a concussion during Miami's loss to the Bengals in Week 4 and was taken off the field on a stretcher that night. His second confirmed concussion happened against the Packers on Christmas Day -- which ultimately ended his season as he stayed in concussion protocol until early February.

There was also an incident in September against the Buffalo Bills in which Tagovailoa was visibly wobbly and struggled to stay on his feet following a late push by linebacker Matt Milano in the first half. Tagovailoa initially left the field but ended up returning later in the game after clearing concussion protocol. That incident was deemed a back injury by the team.

Like any competitor, Tagovailoa admitted he felt the need to get back on the field following his Christmas Day injury but was glad he was forced to sit out for his own safety. In an interview with USA Today, Tagovailoa said he felt the protocol "took forever" but added that he was glad his team made him wait.

"(Miami) never allowed me to go through protocol normally until the season was done," Tagovailoa said. "They were protecting me from myself. Me and my family are very thankful for the Dolphins."