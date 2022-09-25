Tua Tagovailoa exited the Dolphins' game with just over two minutes left in the first half against the Bills after hitting his head on the field from a late push by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. Tagovailoa, who was wobbly and struggling to stay on his feet following the head shot, was helped to the locker room by Miami's medical staff. Milano was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. The score was tied 14-14 at the time of Tagovailoa's absence.

The Dolphins announced that Tagovailoa is questionable to return.

Teddy Bridgewater replaced Tagovailoa, who was 8 of 10 for 76 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game. Bridgewater, 29, has 63 career starts under his belt. He was a Pro Bowler in 2015 while leading the Vikings to the playoffs that season.

We'll provide an update on Tagovailoa's status as soon as one is available.