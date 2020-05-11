Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa surprises mom with Cadillac on Mother's Day

Sunday was Mother's Day, and many found special ways to honor the women in their life despite living in quarantine. First round draft pick and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have upstaged us all with his gift for his mom. The former Alabama QB gave his mom Diane a black Cadillac Escalade to celebrate the day.

He posted a video of the surprise on social media, showing his mom's excitement and shock over the gift.

Happy Mother’s Day to a more than deserving Mother. I love you mom 💙 pic.twitter.com/HrJNb80sdZ — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 11, 2020

Tagovailoa said to his mom, "I know you wanted something that would be able to carry everyone."

"This is mine?" Diane asked, still in shock over her son's generous gesture.

"This is yours," Tua said. "So you can go try your new ride out."

The car was complete with a classic giant red bow and was parked on the lawn of her home. Diane hugged her son before asking, "Where are we going?" ready to take the Cadillac for a spin.

It's only been a few weeks since Tua was taken No. 5 overall by the Dolphins. He has not yet signed his contract, but it's expected he will make over $30 million over four years. The former Bama star will wear No. 1 with the Dolphins.