Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa surprises mom with Cadillac on Mother's Day
Tagovailoa had quite the gift waiting for his mom on Sunday
Sunday was Mother's Day, and many found special ways to honor the women in their life despite living in quarantine. First round draft pick and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may have upstaged us all with his gift for his mom. The former Alabama QB gave his mom Diane a black Cadillac Escalade to celebrate the day.
He posted a video of the surprise on social media, showing his mom's excitement and shock over the gift.
Tagovailoa said to his mom, "I know you wanted something that would be able to carry everyone."
"This is mine?" Diane asked, still in shock over her son's generous gesture.
"This is yours," Tua said. "So you can go try your new ride out."
The car was complete with a classic giant red bow and was parked on the lawn of her home. Diane hugged her son before asking, "Where are we going?" ready to take the Cadillac for a spin.
It's only been a few weeks since Tua was taken No. 5 overall by the Dolphins. He has not yet signed his contract, but it's expected he will make over $30 million over four years. The former Bama star will wear No. 1 with the Dolphins.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Okung slams NFLPA for 'corrupt system'
The Panthers tackle vows to keep fighting after controversial CBA negotiations
-
Gase: Bell, Gore can do damage together
Gase envisions a strong running back tandem of Bell and Gore
-
Mike Evans: Brady 'about to change' Bucs
Mike Evans sees a culture change with Tom Brady's arrival
-
NFL Young QB Confidence Rankings, 1-17
Reigning MVP Lamar Jackson tops Jason La Canfora's list; here's how he ranks the other 16
-
Bengals talk extension with Joe Mixon
Maybe a holdout won't be on the horizon, after all
-
Logan Ryan was willing to return to TEN
The two-time Super Bowl champion is looking for his third team
-
2020 NFL Schedule: Live updates, leaks
Here's the perfect way to keep track of all your schedule leaks and updates in one place
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game