The quarterback shuffle in South Florida continues, this time due to the improved health of Tua Tagovailoa. The rookie sixth-overall pick was forced to sit out of the Miami Dolphins matchup with the New York Jets in Week 12 -- one that saw veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick retake the reins in a 20-3 win -- due to a thumb injury that required time to heal. Tagovailoa has been limited in practice the past couple of weeks because of the injury, and head coach Brian Flores noted he wouldn't name a starter for the Week 13 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals until Sunday.

Although he's held firm to that, it's now being reported it will be Tagovailoa getting the start when the Dolphins host the Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While Tagovailoa was benched once this season due to poor play, Flores noted his absence and limitations in practice were 100 percent due to the injury and once recovered, he'd be reinserted as QB1.

"If he's healthy, he's the guy," Flores said following the win over the Jets, via ESPN. "I don't know how many different ways we have to continue to say that."

The Dolphins offense will get added assistance by way of running back Myles Gaskin, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday.

The expectation is he'll return to the role of starter as well, having now missed the team's last four games with what was labeled a knee sprain. A former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins in 2019, Gaskin has quickly become a key weapon for Flores and the offense, and his presence is required even more so now, as the club deals with injuries to running backs DeAndre Washington and Salvon Ahmed, along with Matt Breida having been placed on the COVID/Reserve list this past Friday. It's unknown if the trio will miss Sunday's game against the Bengals, making the timing of Gaskin's return that much more fortuitous.

As for Fitzpatrick, it's back to the bench following a solid game last week, with the big ticket QB ready to get back under center.