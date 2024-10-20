Tua Tagovailoa is set to return, after missing multiple weeks with a concussion. According to The Athletic, the Miami Dolphins's starting quarterback will return prior to their Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, which was the earliest Tagovailoa could return from injured reserve.

Head coach Mike McDaniel reportedly told the team that Tagovailoa will participate in practice on Wednesday, when his practice window is opened.

The 26-year-old was diagnosed with his during the Dolphins Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills. He collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin while rushing for a first down and after showing signs of a concussion following the play, was ruled out for the remainder of the game as he entered concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa met with neurologists during his time on injured reserve. There was outside concern about his long-term health given his history with concussions, leading to questions of if he would ever play again, or make a decision to retire. The former first-round pick wanted to continue to play, according to reports.

Throughout the recovery process, McDaniel hadn't said too much regarding a timeline. Last week was the first time he acknowledged that he believes Tagovailoa will play again this season.

Before going down with a concussion, Tagovailoa had 483 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Dolphins are currently 2-3 and struggling on offense, with the fewest average points per game in the NFL (12.0), the fourth-fewest passing yards (1,039) and the fewest passing touchdowns (2).