Once Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered the third concussion of his NFL career, many people's thoughts shifted to his long-term wellbeing, not his football career.

Tagovailoa himself, on the other hand, remains focused on continuing his NFL career. Both the Dolphins and their quarterback appear to remain in lockstep about him being their long-term answer at quarterback, as Miami trading for a signal-caller isn't likely and everything points to Tagovailoa wanting to play again in 2024, according to ESPN. That cannot happen until Week 7 at the earliest after the team placed him on injured reserve in Week 3.

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • #1 CMP% 64.5 YDs 483 TD 2 INT 3 YD/Att 7.79 View Profile

The 26-year-old quarterback is visiting with a neurologist this week to determine the severity of his concussion. Tagovailoa "feels fine" nearly a couple weeks removed from his concussion in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, per ESPN. Tagovailoa's health is critical to the Dolphins' future, obviously. In games Tagovailoa starts and finishes, the Dolphins under Mike McDaniel are 20-11. In games the quarterback misses or leaves early, they're just 1-7.

He signed a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension this offseason with $167.2 million guaranteed, including $93.2 million fully guaranteed at signing, per OverTheCap.com. For both competitive and financial reasons, Tagovailoa is doing what he can to return to action this season.