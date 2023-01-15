Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remains in concussion protocol and is out for the team's wild card game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa suffered two documented concussions this season and has missed significant time.

If the Dolphins defeat the Bills on Sunday, Tagovailoa could return and see playing time in the playoffs. According to medical professionals, Tagovailoa will be able to return for next season, or sooner if applicable, per ESPN.

Tua went into concussion protocol on Dec. 26 after suffering a head injury against Green Bay Packers.

Whether the Dolphins' season continues after Sunday or their offseason begins, the team is satisfied with Tagovailoa's performance this season. He played in and started 13 games, going 8-5 with a 64.8 completion percentage, 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a 105.5 passer rating.

With Tagovailoa out and Teddy Bridgewater questionable all week leading up to the game, rookie Skylar Thompson will make his playoff debut as a starter. Bridgewater is active and will back up Thompson, who was the second to last quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The No. 7 Dolphins and No. 2 Bills will face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at Bills Stadium on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. These AFC East teams met twice in the regular season with the series tied at one win each.