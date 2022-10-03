Tua Tagovailoa will miss the Dolphins' Week 5 game against the Jets, coach Mike McDaniel announced on Monday. Veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will start in Tagovailoa's place.

Tagovailoa was briefly being hospitalized after sustaining a hit to his head and being diagnosed with a concussion during Miami's loss to Cincinnati last Thursday night. His injury took place four days after he temporarily left the Dolphins' Week 3 matchup with Buffalo after hitting the back of his head during the first half. It was initially reported that Tagovailoa sustained a head injury against the Bills but it was later changed to back/ankle injuries.

Much has taken place in the aftermath of Tagovailoa's second injury. Over the weekend, the NFLPA exercised its right to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant who was involved in the handling of Tagovailoa's injury against the Bills. Hours later, the NFL and NFLPA released a joint statement indicating that the league's concussion protocol will be changed in the wake of the controversy surrounding the handling of Tagovailoa's injuries.

The third-year quarterback issued a statement on Friday, hours after he was discharged from a Cincinnati-area hospital. Tagovailoa flew back with the Dolphins on Thursday night and was reportedly in good spirits.

"It was difficult to not be able to finish the game and be there with my teammates, but I am grateful for the support and care I've received from the Dolphins, my friends and family, and all the people who have reached out," he said via Twitter. "I'm feeling much better and focused on recovering so I can get back out on the field with my teammates."

Tua Tagovailoa MIA • QB • 1 CMP% 69.6 YDs 1035 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 9 View Profile

While Tagovailoa recovers, the Dolphins' offense will be led by Bridgewater, a nine-year veteran who earned Pro Bowl honors in 2015 as a member of the Vikings. Bridgewater went 14 of 25 193 yards with a touchdown and an interception after entering the game for Tagovailoa against the Bengals last Thursday.

The Dolphins' next matchup will come against a Jets team that is 2-2 after upsetting the Steelers on the road in Week 4. New York's defense came up with four interceptions off Steelers quarterbacks that helped the Jets leave Pittsburgh with a 24-20 win. The Jets' defense has enjoyed a solid start from rookie defensive back Sauce Gardner, who allowed just two catches for nine yards on seven targets during Sunday's win.