Arguably the most notable story from Week 1 in the NFL came before a single game kicked off on Sunday, as Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill was detained by police outside of Hard Rock Stadium just hours before the Dolphins where scheduled to open the season vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Officers observed Hill speeding while not wearing a seatbelt, and he was pulled over. Not long after, Hill was aggressively pulled out of his vehicle, placed on his stomach and put in handcuffs. One of the officers involved was placed on administrative leave, and when the body cam footage was released, it didn't exactly make the police look any better.

On Wednesday, Hill was asked by reporters if he felt like he did anything wrong in this situation. If his attitude toward police officers could have been different or if he could have kept his window down during the interaction. Hill responded saying he could have been better.

"My whole life is all about accountability, like how can I get better?" said Hill. "So right now, I have family members who are cops. We've had conversations. Yes, I will say I could have been better. I could have let down my window in that instant. The thing about me is that I don't want attention, I don't want to be like cameras out, phones on you in that moment. But at the end of the day, I'm human I gotta follow rules I gotta do what everyone else would do.

"Now, does that give them the right to literally beat the dog out of me? Absolutely not, but at the end of the day I wish I could go back and do things a bit differently."

This incident was rather hostile from the beginning. Hill chastised police for knocking on his window, then rolled it up while interacting with the officers. That's when the more aggressive officer came in and pulled the star wideout out of his vehicle.

Both Hill and his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, have called for the firing of the officer that pulled him out of his vehicle. Hill is also considering litigation against the Miami-Dade Police Department.