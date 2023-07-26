On the first day of Miami Dolphins training camp, wide receiver Tyreek Hill addressed a Father's Day altercation that occurred at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach. Hill recently reached a settlement with the victim of an alleged assault, who accused Hill of slapping him.

While addressing the media, Hill said he is "currently cooperating" with the NFL to determine whether disciplinary action will be taken. Hill also said he is not worried about a suspension but admitted he must make better decisions in the future.

"Nah, man," Hill said when asked about a possible suspension. "When I come here to play ball, I'm able to get away from all that, at the end of the day. That's the great thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do. I'm blessed and grateful for that. I just can't make boneheaded mistakes like that."

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel also addressed Hill's alleged altercation. McDaniel said the team is cooperating with the NFL's investigation, and he doesn't want to jump to any conclusions until all the information has been gathered.

"In situations like that, everyone is disappointed in what we're talking about," McDaniel said. "It's important, when you're in charge of making decisions, to reserve as much judgment as possible until all the information is collected.

"The league is still looking into it, and we're in communication with the league, as we've been from the beginning. Outside of that, I'm looking forward to practice until we continue as information comes our way."

Hill is entering his second season with the Dolphins, and he is trying to follow-up an excellent 2022 campaign in which he caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns. If Hill does have to miss time, it would hamper Miami as the team battles for positioning in a tough AFC East division.