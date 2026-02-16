A day like today was always coming for the Dolphins. Maybe it was before the season. Maybe it was when they started 0-3, or when wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a brutal knee injury in Week 4, or when they fired GM Chris Grier and sold at the trade deadline. When they benched Tua Tagovailoa and, a few weeks later, fired coach Mike McDaniel, the writing was officially on the wall.

The Dolphins, as we knew them for the past four seasons, were a thing of the past, and their roster teardown began in earnest Monday when they released Hill, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, offensive lineman James Daniels and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Hill and Chubb are the headliners. When the Dolphins were at their best, making the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, so, too, was Hill. He had 1,710 receiving yards in 2022 and 1,799 in 2023. He not only became the first player in NFL history with 1,700+ yards in multiple seasons, but he did it in consecutive seasons. Miami's offense hummed along; it led the NFL in yards and was second in points in 2023.

Chubb was part of the effort to elevate the defense to, if not a similar level, at least a viable level. The Dolphins sent a first-round pick to the Broncos in 2022 and signed Chubb to a five-year, $110 million extension. The Dolphins made the playoffs in 2022 and 2023, with Chubb racking up 11 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles in the latter.

Tyreek Hill landing spots: Chiefs, Bills and other AFC contenders among top fits with Dolphins releasing WR Garrett Podell

The excitement came to an end even faster that it had arrived, a tale as old as time in the NFL. The Dolphins' playoff duds revealed serious flaws. Tagovailoa struggled with concussions. Chubb missed the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL. Miami missed the postseason each of the last two seasons.

Now, new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan and new coach Jeff Hafley -- both from the Packers -- are turning over a new leaf. Monday's releases clear $56 million in 2026 cap space, per NFL Media. That duo still has much to do, though.

The fact that Sullivan comes from Green Bay shouldn't be lost. The Packers once moved on from a veteran quarterback and didn't skip a beat. They built the NFL's youngest roster and loaded it with talent.

Don't expect a similar path in the immediate future from Miami, which is in a very different spot. Miami can begin to dig itself out of its mess this offseason, but this is very much a multiyear project. Here are the first steps.

Figure out Tua Tagovailoa's future

This is the elephant in the room. Last week, Sullivan said the Dolphins were "getting close" on a decision regarding the embattled quarterback, and he has previously said the team would look at all options at quarterback this offseason.

The expectation is that the Dolphins move on. It's much easier said than done. As Jordan Dajani wrote earlier this month:

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $212.4 million extension prior to the 2024 season after a career year. Trading Tagovailoa would be ideal, but Miami would have to eat a chunk of the $54 million guaranteed salary he has in 2026. Plus, there would be a $45.2 million dead cap hit if Tagovailoa is traded before June 1 as well. It would appear a cut is more likely, but that has ramifications, too.

Tagovailoa release with post-June 1 designation (via Spotrac)

2026 dead cap $67,400,000 2027 dead cap $31,800,000 2026 savings $-11,132,353

Parting ways with Tagovailoa would leave 2025 sixth-rounder Cam Miller (originally drafted by the Raiders) and 2025 seventh-rounder Quinn Ewers as the only quarterbacks under contract for the 2026 season.

Agent's Take: Tua Tagovailoa, A.J. Brown among 15 players who could be traded or released in 2026 offseason Joel Corry

Figure out quarterback plans for 2026 (and beyond?)

The name that comes up most often with Tagovailoa's impending departure is Russell Wilson. In 2024, the Broncos released Wilson, incurring a $53 million dead cap hit. That's still the record; Tagovailoa's $67.4 million dead cap hit in 2026 would shatter it.

Sullivan and Hafley have a blank canvas here. Ewers looked like a seventh-round rookie playing out the string last year. If they want to give him another year -- or see what they have in Miller -- they could, but it would likely mean they're punting on the season. Since the NFL Draft shrunk to seven rounds in 1994, only one rookie drafted in the seventh round won double-digit games in his second year or earlier: Brock Purdy. If Sullivan and Hafley believe they have the next Purdy (and the next Kyle Shanahan in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik), more power to them. In all likelihood, neither Ewers nor Miller is the answer.

One of the main reasons the Broncos were able to rebound from the Wilson disaster is they had the 12th pick in the quarterback-rich 2024 draft. They selected Bo Nix and, alongside coach Sean Payton and a strong defense, emerged as one of the NFL's top teams in short order.

The Dolphins don't have the luxury of a quarterback-rich draft. Fernando Mendoza is the only surefire first-round quarterback; the 2024 class had six quarterbacks in the top 12. Miami could opt for a mid-round quarterback if Sullivan and co. find one they like.

Before that, though, the Dolphins will have opportunities in free agency. The most obvious tie is Malik Willis, who played well in relief of Jordan Love in Green Bay. Willis is a wild card in this class. Is he viewed as a bridge quarterback or one worthy of a sizable long-term contract? His play in Green Bay was admirable; it also came in very small doses and under a premier offensive mind in Matt LaFleur. If Sullivan and Hafley want to reunite with Willis, it will have to be at a cost that isn't prohibitive given the incoming financial implications of the Tagovailoa departure.

Other options include a veteran who could provide a viable baseline -- think Wilson, Joe Flacco or Marcus Mariota -- or a trade for a low-end starter, like Mac Jones. Sullivan might be reticent to give up draft capital, though, and that would make sense given the situation.

The best path forward could be a combination of sorts: a veteran plus a mid-round pick, neither of whom would preclude them from drafting a quarterback in 2027, when the quarterback pool is projected to be much stronger.

Improve the trenches and the defensive secondary

In a significant win for the Dolphins, Aaron Brewer came out of nowhere to be one of the NFL's premier centers in 2025. A second-team All-Pro, Brewer is 28 and has one more year left on his deal. He will be a key holdover for Miami in its new era. Left tackle Patrick Paul, a 2024 second-round pick, showed significant improvement in his second year, too.

Around them, though, are major questions. Left guard Jonah Savaiinaea, a second-round pick in 2025, struggled mightily as a rookie. Right guard Cole Strange was marginally better. Right tackle Larry Borom was OK.

2025 Dolphins OL PFF rank LT Patrick Paul 43rd out of 84 OTs LG Jonah Savaiinaea 79th out of 79 OGs C Aaron Brewer 2nd out of 37 Cs RG Cole Strange 57th out of 79 OGs RT Larry Borom 58th out of 84 OTs

An upgrade or two would help whomever plays quarterback in 2026 as well as De'Von Achane, who figures to be a fulcrum after a breakout 2025.

The Dolphins have now moved on from both Chubb and Jaelan Phillips (traded to the Eagles at the deadline), two edge rushers who looked to be a significant part of Miami's future just a few months ago. Again, things change quickly in the NFL. Miami would love to see a bounce-back campaign from 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson and a major leap from 2025 first-round pick Kenneth Grant. Absent those developments, there's a dearth of young talent on the defensive front -- another imposing challenge moving forward.

The Dolphins could also use upgrades in the secondary around Minkah Fitzpatrick, who continues to provide solid play, if not his previous All-Pro level. Cornerback will be a major area of focus after injuries derailed the group in 2025.

Realize it won't all happen in one year

Let's go back to the 2024 Broncos. As outlined above, this isn't the 2024 class at quarterback. The 2026 Dolphins also won't be the 2024 Broncos when it comes to young talent. Denver had three All-Pro defenders in cornerback Patrick Surtain II (the Defensive Player of the Year), edge rusher Nik Bonitto and defensive lineman Zach Allen. All were in their age-27 season or younger. If the Dolphins have one young defender become an All-Pro in 2026, it'd be a significant success in the short and long terms.

One of the worst things an NFL team can do is lie to itself about where it is. Sullivan and Hafley need and deserve a long runway, and they need to use every inch of it. This is a roster in a bad spot in terms of current talent and means to acquire it. That's what happens when a $212 million bet on a quarterback goes bust, and the roster was already in a tenuous spot.

Miami has its own first- and second-round picks and three third-round picks. That's five picks in the top 90. Before they even get there, though, they owe it to themselves to find the right free agent crop.

It doesn't have to be the "best" crop -- and it won't be. But it needs to be the right crop. Veterans who can establish a solid, dependable baseline and foster a culture for the youngsters. Swings on players in or approaching their primes who needed a change of scenery.

Rome wasn't built in a day; Miami's new era won't be either. But with a smart, measured approach to free agency, hits in the draft and internal development, the Dolphins can gradually build toward a bright future -- something they haven't had in several years.