Tyreek Hill's detainment on Sunday has led to an officer put on administrative duty, as the Miami-Dade Police Department continues to conduct a thorough review of the situation and why it escalated. A traffic stop turned into the Miami Dolphins star wide receiver on the pavement in handcuffs, and now Hill is asking through his attorney for the "escalating" officer involved to be fired.

"Each action that a law enforcement official take is governed by standard operating procedures," attorney Julius Collins said in an issued statement Tuesday night. "We are of the opinion that the officer's use of force was excessive, escalating, and reckless. We are demanding that the officer be terminated effective immediately."

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was also vocal about the situation, following the release of the officers' body cam footage.

"For me, personally, I believe the police officers that did that to Tyreek shouldn't be in that position -- they should be let go," Rosenhaus said, while on "The Dan Le Batard Show." "Look at the guy who kicked him; that guy should be fired. That's out of control. The guy that jumped in and put him in a chokehold? There's no place for a police officer to have a badge that operates like that, when Tyreek wasn't being aggressive, or violent or fighting back in any capacity."

Rosenhaus continued: "That was horrendous how they treated him. They didn't treat him like a human being," but did not explicitly say if Hill agreed with his opinions. Rosenhaus said he would discuss things with Hill and his attorney Julius Collins.

The thoughts are in line with the Dolphins statement, which called for "swift and strong action" for "despicable behavior."

Attorneys Ignacio Alvarez of ALGO Law Firm and Israel Reyes of The Reyes Law Firm, who are representing the Miami-Dade Police Department officer, issued a statement with an opposing stance. They say putting the officer on administrative duties was "premature" but they "fully support" Miami-Dade PD director Stephanie Daniels' issuing of an investigation.

They said their client won't make any comments until the investigation is completed.

"We urge all parties to refrain from making public statements that may misrepresent our client's actions and mislead the public about Mr. Hill's detainment," Alvarez said in the statement.

The police union has defended the officers involved, saying Hill put others in "great risk of danger." Hill's attorney says they are exploring litigation against "overzealous officers."