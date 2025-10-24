Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill had his season come to an abrupt halt in Week 4 when the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher suffered a devastating knee injury in the win over the New York Jets. Hill dislocated his knee, and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

When Hill was loaded onto the cart and driven off the field, he was seen clapping his hands and smiling. Hill waved to the crowd and blew kisses to fans as well. It was an odd reaction after a painful, season-ending injury, but there was a reason behind it.

During a recent appearance on Terron Armstead's podcast, "The Set," Hill said that after he realized his leg was "crooked," he immediately felt grateful for all the incredible moments football has given him, and thought about the time he would now have to spend with his family.

"So I immediately started laughing man, because I feel like I've been able to play this game my whole entire life, and I've been blessed with great talents and great gifts, and the amount of support that I get from my family is amazing, man," Hill said. "I really wasn't even thinking about the injury. I was just thinking about the great times I've had playing this game and just me being in Miami. It all came full circle. I know this (wasn't) it, but I was just happy bro. Because I'm always trying to find the good in everything. I get time to think about my kids, I get time to travel, I get time to like really sit down and enjoy my life and not always train."

Hill said his entire life has been about training, living in the gym, on the track, on the jugs machine. He wasn't sacrificing his time for his family or other things he wanted to do. Now, he has this opportunity to get close to his kids, go to church on Sundays and improve the man he is off the field.

Anytime a 31-year-old speedster suffers an injury like the one Hill did, it's fair to wonder if his football career could be over. Armstead asked what Hill's response is to the doubters out there, and he had a pretty surprising yet honest answer.

"Well, at the end of the day, I feel like that decision is all based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment," Hill said. "Like right now, I'm happy. I'm happy with being with my kids, I'm happy with the career that I've had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot to be the best and to stay at the top and make a lot of money and help your team win games and stuff like that. It takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically. I'm at the point now where I need to have a conversation with mom, family, everybody ... I don't want to make any rash decisions, obviously. I just want to be in the moment."

Hill says rehab is going well and he's attacking every day. Following the injury, Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said that the goal is to be ready for Week 1 in 2026. When or if Hill returns, it likely won't be with the Dolphins.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that the Dolphins are expected to release Hill prior to the start of the new league year in March. Hill has $29.9 million in non-guaranteed base salary on the books next year, but $16 million is guaranteed on the third day of the new league year, March 14, 2026.

If Hill's football career is over, it was one remarkable ride. "Cheetah" was the fastest receiver of his time. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs, was named a First Team All-Pro five times and led the NFL in both receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2023. In six of Hill's 10 NFL seasons, he crossed 1,000 yards receiving. In his first two seasons with Miami, Hill became the first player in NFL history to cross 1,700 yards receiving multiple times, and caught 20 total touchdowns.

As Hill explained, the time to make a decision on his football future is not right now. It's about living in the moment off the field.