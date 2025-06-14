Tyreek Hill continues to chase Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles. The Miami Dolphins' speedy receiver has agreed to race Lyles sometime in 2025 -- and he's already clocking eye-catching times. Hill posted a video Friday of himself running a 10.15 in the 100 meters at the preliminary heats of the Last Chance Sprint Series in California.

While still off Lyles' personal-best 9.79 -- set in Paris last August -- Hill's time shows he's serious about the challenge. He even fired a shot at Lyles, holding up a sign that read, "Noah could never." The move echoed Lyles' own jab back in February, when he won the 60 meters at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix and held a sign that read, "Tyreek could never."

"This has been an ongoing thing for, quite some time now, and I mean, everybody's seen the back and forth on social media," Hill said of his trash talk with Lyles in an interview with People.com in February. "I've been very adamant to show people what real, true speed looks like."

The back-and-forth began last August, shortly after Lyles became the first American since Justin Gatlin in 2004 to win Olympic gold in the 100 meters.

"Everybody says that they're gonna be the world's fastest, but when it comes down to it, you gotta be the winner every time, each and every time, and every time I show up to the biggest moments, I win," Lyles said in the interview with People. "That's why I'm the world's fastest. I did at the Olympics. I do it at world championships. I do it wherever it's needed to be done. And if I gotta go down and, you know, beat up on Tyreek to prove that I'm the world's fastest, then it's gonna be done."

There's no set date for the race, but with Dolphins minicamp now complete, Hill's summer availability could open the door.