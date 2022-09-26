Star wideout Tyreek Hill is fired up entering Week 4 of the regular season -- as he should be. Not only are his Miami Dolphins 3-0 and coming off of two straight upset victories over formidable AFC foes, but he now gets a chance for some revenge against the team that ended his Super Bowl run last year in the Cincinnati Bengals.

There's one player Hill is looking forward to facing off against more than any other, and that's cornerback Eli Apple. Last year, when Hill was a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, Apple's Bengals defeated Hill twice in the span of a month -- including in the AFC Championship game. Not only that, but Apple then threw salt in the wound by offering Hill and his teammate Mecole Hardman Super Bowl tickets via Twitter, and called Hill a "baby."

When Hill was informed that his Dolphins would be playing the Bengals on a short week, he had some words for Apple.

"Looking forward to the challenge. It's going to be fun," Hill said. "I can't wait to go against Eli Apple, man. I owe you boy. I owe you! I'm here. The Cheetah is here."

Hill did not play a major role in the Dolphins' 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, as he caught two of four targets for 33 yards. Still, he has been invaluable to Tua Tagovailoa's development, and this offense's production as a whole through three weeks. Hill has caught 21 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns this season. His 317 receiving yards rank second in the NFL, right behind teammate Jaylen Waddle.

The reigning AFC Champion Bengals haven't gotten off to as hot of a start as the Dolphins, as they won their first game of the season over the New York Jets on Sunday. Keep an eye on Hill this week, as he's looking to bake some apples Thursday night.