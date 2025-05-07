Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is recovering after having surgery on his right wrist for the second time this offseason. The initial procedure in February was to repair an injury Hill dealt with throughout last season, which Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel previously called a ligament issue.

Hill posted photos on social media from his hospital room Wednesday, documenting the second surgery. Here is a look at his snapchat posts:

Hill writes "Surgery #2 let's gooo thank you lord" and "Mission successful" under the photos.

The surgery included having screws removed from Hill's wrist, per ESPN, and the procedure was an initial part of his recovery process. According to the report, the second surgery was "the plan all along."

Following the first surgery, reports indicated Hill would be ready to go by Dolphins training camp.

Hill originally injured his wrist during a joint practice with the Washington Commanders in August of 2024. A few months into last season, Hill met with a wrist specialist and opted to forego surgery until after the season. Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said doctors recommended season-ending surgery, but Hill said "At the end of the day, I just gotta suck it up, and just deal with the pain."

In 2024, his third year with Miami, Hill finished with 81 receptions for 959 yards and six touchdowns in 17 games. It was his worst statistical season since 2019, when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hill is entering his 10th year in the league.