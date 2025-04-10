Police in Florida responded to an apparent domestic dispute incident involving Tyreek Hill that took place on Monday. Hill's mother-in-law, Alesia Vaccaro, called police after the Dolphins receiver got into an argument with his wife, Keeta Hill.

According to a police report obtained by Local 10 in Miami, Vaccaro became concerned with the situation after Tyreek grabbed his daughter and started walking toward the balcony of his high-rise building in Sunny Isles Beach.

"Vaccaro stated that Tyreek is very aggressive and impulsive and that has anger issues and she is afraid for her daughter," the report stated. "When she saw Tyreek arguing and throwing her daughter's computer to the floor and later grabbing her granddaughter and start walking with her in his arms towards the balcony of their 35th floor residence she called police."

Keeta Hill told police that she's "in the process of filing for a divorce" from Tyreek because things aren't working out. According to the Miami Herald, she actually filed a petition for divorce on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after the incident.

According to Kita, the two would regularly argue and Tyreek would throw "objects around" whenever she tried to give her opinion about something. The couple went to therapy together, but Keeta said that it wasn't working.

Despite their troubles, Keeta also told police that her fight with Tyreek never became physical. The police report did note that Kita had a "a light redness mark" on her "left upper-chest," but she claimed that happened when Tyreek "grabbed the baby from her."

After talking to the parties involved, police didn't make any arrests and have closed the investigation. Tyreek did leave the residence. Hill has been involved in several legal issues dating to his time in college. Hill attended Oklahoma State, but was dismissed from the team in December 2014 after a domestic abuse allegation.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins released a statement regarding the incident.

"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill's home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed. We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."