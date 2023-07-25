A day before the Dolphins' full-team start of 2023 training camp, wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached a settlement with the victim of an alleged Father's Day assault, according to ESPN, which had previously sparked a police investigation.

Hill, 29, had been accused of slapping a 57-year-old man during an argument at Haulover Marina in Miami, where the Pro Bowler and several friends, including agent Drew Rosenhaus, were embarking on a fishing trip. The attorneys for both Hill and the alleged victim, an employee of Kelley Fishing Fleet, told ESPN Sunday "the parties to the incident ... have resolved their differences."

The resolution comes roughly a month after the alleged victim reportedly intended to take legal action against Hill. Miami-Dade police announced after the June incident that they were investigating Hill for alleged assault and battery, but no charges were filed.

Hill could technically still face discipline from the NFL, if he were found to be violation of the personal conduct policy. But a settlement in this case makes it unlikely he'll be suspended, especially considering criminal charges were never filed.

The receiver is expected to be a full participant at Dolphins training camp, where he'll reprise his role as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's top target. Hill said recently he plans to become the first player in NFL history to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards in a season.