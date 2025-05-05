We're in the thick of the 2025 NFL offseason, which means it's a good time to take stock of who the top five quarterbacks are in the NFL at this very moment.

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill certainly got the memo, listing his top five quarterbacks in the league on Monday. He named 2024 first-team All-Pro Lamar Jackson, 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen, three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes (his former teammate, two-time Pro Bowler Baker Mayfield and 2024 passing yards and passing touchdowns leader Joe Burrow.

"This is in no order by the way," the eight-time Pro Bowl said about his list, via FinsXtra.

The order isn't what stands out, however; this list is most notably missing Hill's own quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, after Hill named his teammate as the second-best passer in the league as recently as the 2024 offseason.

Perhaps Hill's departure from being a full-throated supporter of Tagovailoa's could be a subtle indication that he would like a trade out of Miami. He said he wanted off the Dolphins following the team's 2024 regular-season finale. Hill has since walked back those remarks.

"There's a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career," Hill told reporters after Miami fell to 8-9 to finish the season. "I just gotta do what's best for me and my family, whether that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm (gonna) open that door for myself. ... I'm out, bro."

Miami general manager Chris Grier indicated last month the team is happy with Hill, revealing it would take at least two first-round picks to get him to trade the All-Pro wideout. However, anything can happen in the NFL, especially if there is a wide receiver injury in training camp.