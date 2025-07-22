Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is many young football fans' favorite player, but not his own son's. Not only is Hill not his son's favorite player, he's not even his favorite wide receiver.

"I was talking to my son on FaceTime last night and his mom was like, 'One of the kids came over to him as was like 'You're Tyreek Hill's son,'" the 31-year-old said. "He was like 'Nah, Justin Jefferson my dad.'"

Hill joked to his son, "Well tell Justin Jefferson to take your ass to Disney World."

The Super Bowl champion is looking to prove himself this season after a rocky 2024 season and if he needs extra motivation, he can use his children being "Justin Jefferson fanatics" as that push.

"My sons be on my head," Hill said. He noted that those types of comments from his son are "what keeps me hungry."

Earlier this offseason Hill said he didn't deserve to be captain, after saying he wanted "out" of Miami after the team's Week 18 loss to the New York Jets. He later took back his comments and is refocusing on improving his stats, from last year's not-as-impressive 959 receiving yards on 81 receptions, tying his career low of six touchdowns.

"I've got to prove myself," Hill said. "This OTAs, training camp, I've got to prove myself. I've got to show up different. The mindset has got to be different. I don't feel like I deserve it, and if I didn't get it, I wouldn't dwell on it. I wouldn't sweat it because I put myself in that position."

Hill had two surgeries this offseason to repair a ligament issues, so being back to health and more consistent time with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was out for eight games last year, should help the WR's numbers.

"As a leader of this team and also a leader of this community, I just need to be better in that sense and just know that there's a ton of little kids who look up to me as a player and as a role model," Hill said. "I just got to remind myself of that."

The Dolphins open their season in Indianapolis against the Colts.