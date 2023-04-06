Tyreek Hill is making headlines once again. Not only did the Dolphins wide receiver surprisingly reveal this week that he plans to retire after another three seasons, but he's bent on making his old team pay in 2023. A year after his trade from the Chiefs, the Pro Bowl wideout told the "Totally Offensive" podcast that he expects to be Kansas City's "worst enemy" during a scheduled homecoming this season.

"Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do?" Hill told former Chiefs teammates Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter. "Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y'all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day. I'm gonna be y'all worst enemy that day."

The Dolphins, who didn't play the Chiefs during Hill's debut campaign in Miami, do not yet have a date for their meeting with Kansas City, but the two sides are scheduled to meet at Arrowhead in 2023. One of Hill's former teammates, meanwhile, doesn't buy into the notion that the "Cheetah" will wreak havoc on the Chiefs during the anticipated matchup, as star defensive tackle Chris Jones fired back Thursday with a tweet poking fun at Hill's signature celebration.

This isn't the first time Hill has toyed with his old team. Shortly after his trade from the Chiefs, the wideout suggested his new QB, Tua Tagovailoa, was more accurate than Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes. He also indicated the Chiefs "threw him to the side, like I was trash" when they refused to meet his demands for a new contract ahead of the 2022 season.