With the 35-32 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have now won three straight games, and have what is statistically the No. 2 passing offense in the NFL (293.6 passing yards per game). Tyreek Hill again ran wild this week, catching seven of eight targets for 143 yards and one touchdown.

The Dolphins sent the Kansas City Chiefs five draft picks for Hill this offseason, and signed the speedster to a reported four-year, $120 million extension that averages $30 million per year. Many were curious if Hill would be as effective without Patrick Mahomes. Turns out he's actually been more effective in Miami.

Hill leads the NFL with 76 receptions and 1,104 receiving yards in nine games played. He's averaging a career-high 122.7 receiving yards per game! What's it like to be on a tear of epic proportions? Hill had a simile ready.

"I'm like a kid in a candy store," Hill said after Sunday's win, via The Miami Herald. "I'm just having fun."

Hill's 1,104 receiving yards are the most receiving yards recorded by a player through his first nine games with a team, passing Bobby Mitchell's 972 receiving yards with Washington back in 1962. Sunday marked Hill's fifth game this season with at least 140 receiving yards, which are the most such games recorded by a Dolphin in a single season in franchise history.

Hill is on track to record 2,085 receiving yards this season -- which would pass Calvin Johnson's single-season record of 1,964 yards. The former Chief is just 375 yards away from tying the career-high 1,479 receiving yards he had back in 2018.

Tua Tagovailoa has taken a step forward as a quarterback and fellow wideout Jaylen Waddle has proven that he's a legitimate star, but it's Hill that has propelled this team to another level.