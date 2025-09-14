It's no secret that the Miami Dolphins offense hasn't looked as dangerous as it once was. After leading the NFL in total yards per game (401.3) in 2023, Mike McDaniel's unit ranked No. 18 in 2024. Last week, the Dolphins were blown out by the Indianapolis Colts, 33-8, as Miami picked up just 211 yards of total offense.

The best player on this Dolphins offense is star wideout Tyreek Hill, who has burned the NFL with his speed for a decade now. However, he had not caught a pass for more than 30 yards since the season opener of the 2024 season. That finally changed on Sunday during Miami's Week 2 matchup vs. the New England Patriots.

Early in the third quarter, Tua Tagovailoa looked deep and found Hill for a 47-yard gain. Check out Hill's first big catch since Sept. 8, 2024:

The ball was underthrown, but Hill was able to make the necessary adjustment on the fly.

This was a big catch, because Hill was even asked by reporters this week why he hadn't registered a big play in quite some time. You could tell it bothered the eight-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher, but he tried to keep things light.

"You trying to piss me off today?" Hill asked the reporter.

"I don't know bro. I don't know bro. I'm just grateful to be here bro. I love my job bro. It'll come. It's going to come, man..."

Hill failed to reach 1,000 yards receiving last season for the first time since 2019, when he missed four games due to injury. After leading the NFL with 1,799 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns on 119 receptions in 2023, Hill caught just 81 passes for 959 yards and tied a career-low with six touchdowns in 2024.

The Dolphins need Hill to make an impact if they want to get back on track. He did just that on Sunday.