Tyreek Hill had an eventful morning on the way to Hard Rock Stadium, yet the Miami Dolphins wide receiver didn't let being detained by police for a traffic violation affect his game. Trailing 17-7, Hill caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa during the third quarter of the Dolphins' Week 1 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the usual long touchdown the league is accustomed to seeing from him.

When Hill got into the end zone, he put his hands behind his back like he was in handcuffs -- referencing the incident he experienced with police Sunday morning.

Hill was detained by police on Sunday for a driving violation as he was entering Hard Rock Stadium, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones. A video taken by a passerby showed a handful of law enforcement around Hill. The pass catcher was seen in handcuffs and sitting on the side of the curb around 10:30 a.m. ET -- less than three hours before kickoff.

Hill caught the 27th 50+ yard touchdown of his career, tying him for fourth place in NFL history in that category with Lance Alworth and Terrell Owens. Only Jerry Rice (36), DeSean Jackson (34) and Randy Moss (29) have more. Hill has five touchdowns of 80+ yards since 2016, tied for most in the NFL in that span with Cordarrelle Patterson. Hill has 12+ touchdowns of 75+ yards, trailing only Devin Hester (14), and Ollie Matson (13) for the most in NFL history.

Sunday already was an eventful day for Hill. His long touchdown only made things wilder.